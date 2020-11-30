SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons and Blake Harris have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season.
FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for eight field goals and 23 assists in those games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Charleston Southern has held opposing teams to only 44 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.
