N.C. A&T plays UNC Greensboro after Watson's 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4)
The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Kam Woods averaging 6.0.
The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 11.4 points for N.C. A&T.
Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.