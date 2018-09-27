GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lamar Raynard threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina A&T scored 28 straight points to beat South Carolina State 31-16 on Thursday night, a week after the Aggies’ 15-game winning streak was snapped.

N.C. A&T (4-1) trailed 16-3 late before rallying. The Aggies scored with 35 seconds left in the first half on Jah-Maine Martin’s 40-yard run, then received the second-half kickoff and went 94 yards to take the lead at 17-16. Marquell Cartwright highlighted the drive with a 53-yard run and Zachary Leslie capped it with a 9-yard touchdown reception.

Ron Hunt made it 24-16 on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 7-yard catch, and Malik Wilson hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass on third-and-19. Cartwright rushed for 157 yards.

Tyrece Nick had 90 yards through the air and 49 on the ground for South Carolina State (0-4). Freshman Farrika Grier opened the scoring with a 7-yard run in the first quarter, giving SCSU its first points before halftime all season.

