Charles Williams led Howard (3-26, 0-13) with 22 points. Wayne Bristol added 11.
Howard led 19-10 before NCCU took the lead for good, at 20-19, during a 14-0 run. The Eagles led by as many as 25 points, after another 12-0 spurt for a 78-53 advantage, in the second half.
