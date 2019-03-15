NC Central (16-15, 11-6) vs. No. 2 seed NC A&T (19-12, 14-3)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central is set to take on NC A&T with a spot in the MEAC championship game up for grabs. NC A&T swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on March 7, when the Aggies outshot NC Central 50 percent to 33.3 percent and had eight fewer turnovers on their way to the 22-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Raasean Davis, Randy Miller, Jr., Jibri Blount, Zacarry Douglas and Larry McKnight Jr. have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 16-8 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aggies are 16-0 when holding opponents to 43.5 percent or worse from the field, and 3-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Eagles are 5-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 11-15 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Eagles have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

