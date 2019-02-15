NC Central (12-13, 7-4) vs. Norfolk State (14-11, 9-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central visits Norfolk State in a MEAC matchup. Each team is coming off of a big victory this past Monday. Norfolk State earned a 66-54 win at Florida A&M, while NC Central won easily 87-52 at home against Delaware State.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Raasean Davis, Zacarry Douglas, Jibri Blount and Larry McKnight Jr. have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 77 points per game and allowed 68 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.8 points scored and 76.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

NIFTY NIC: Nic Thomas has connected on 39.6 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: NC Central is 0-6 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Norfolk State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Spartans are 9-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MEAC teams. The Spartans have averaged 9.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

