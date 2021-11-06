Richard threw for 182 yard and two scores.
JJ Davis ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, the most rushing yards by a Spartan since Daryl Jones’ 256 against Florida A&M in 2007.
Juwan Carter entered needing eight yards passing to surpass Aaron Sparrow as the Spartans’ all-time leader. He finished with 155 and now has 8,906 for his career.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25