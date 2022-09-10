NC Central takes out DII Winston-Salem in 41-0 rout

DURHAM, N.C. — Latrell Collier and J’mari Taylor each ran for a pair of touchdowns and North Carolina Central dominated Division II-level Winston-Salem 41-0 on Saturday.

Collier ran for 118 yards on 13 carries and Taylor had 16 carries for 65 yards. Davius Richard threw for 200 yards and ran for another for the Eagles (2-0). Chris Mosley also scored on the ground as North Carolina Central carried it 43 times for 260 yards and six scores.