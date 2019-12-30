Evan Clayborne had 14 points and a career-high five blocks and Ty Graves added 13 points for the Eagles (4-10), who had a season-high 29 assists in hitting 45 of 76 field goals (59%). Blount was 13 of 15 from the field, Nicolas Fennell scored 12 points with six assists and Mike Melvin added 11 points.

Kevin Fletcher scored 24 points and Norris Gardner added 15 for Mid-Atlantic Christian, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association.

NC Central opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Saturday at home against Florida A&M.

