RALEIGH, N.C. — Lehigh’s Pat Andree is headed North Carolina State as a graduate transfer for next season.

In a social media post, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward said he will graduate in May then join Kevin Keatts’ Wolfpack squad. Andree would have one year of eligibility in Raleigh.

Andree averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42% from 3-point range over the past two seasons.

N.C. State will lose leading scorer Torin Dorn (14.0 points) and starting big man Wyatt Walker, while junior point guard Markell Johnson has declared for the NBA draft but left open the possibility of returning to school.

Nebraska guard Thomas Allen announced earlier this month he would transfer to N.C. State, though the sophomore must sit out next year unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.

