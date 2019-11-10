Moore, 700-227, began his coaching career at Maryville College (Tennessee) in 1987. He was a North Carolina State assistant after that before going to Francis Marion (South Carolina) and Tennessee Chattanooga. Moore took over the Wolfpack in 2013 and is 142-58. He is the 11th active coach and 22nd Division I coach overall to reach the 700-win milestone. His only losing season was his first at Chattanooga.