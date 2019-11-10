An early 10-0 run, powered by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Jakia Brown-Turner, put the Wolfpack (2-0) up for good. They led 23-12 after one quarter and outscored the Seahawks (0-2) 24-6 in the second quarter, despite missing their first seven shots. Wilmington was just 2 for 15 in the second quarter to trail 47-18.
Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones scored 11 points apiece. Jones and Cunane had nine rebounds apiece and freshman Jada Boyd had 10.
GiGi Smith led the Seahawks with 17 points.
