No. 6 seed Harvard (19-11) vs. No. 2 seed North Carolina State (23-11)

NIT Second Round, PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and North Carolina State are set to face off in the second round of the NIT. North Carolina State earned an 84-78 win over Hofstra on Tuesday, while Harvard won 71-68 against Georgetown on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina State’s Torin Dorn, Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bryce Aiken has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Harvard field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. North Carolina State has 29 assists on 75 field goals (38.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Harvard has assists on 27 of 75 field goals (36 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is rated second among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent. The Wolfpack have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

