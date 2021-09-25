N.C. State: For the first time in coach Dave Doeren’s nine-year run, the Wolfpack earned a win in a measuring-stick game against a marquee opponent — this one the first win for Doeren against a top-10 opponent. The painful shortcomings had piled up time and time again, including close ones to the Tigers in 2016 and 2017, and looked possible again when Dunn missed the short field goal to win a game in which the Wolfpack had been the better team for long stretches. But N.C. State responded with resilience, scoring touchdowns in both OT sessions before coming up with the winning stop.