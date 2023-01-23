NC State hosts Laszewski and Notre Dame

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-11, 1-8 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Nate Laszewski scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 84-72 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Wolf Pack are 10-1 on their home court. NC State ranks second in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 2.5.

The Fighting Irish are 1-8 in conference matchups. Notre Dame gives up 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Fighting Irish match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for NC State.

Cormac Ryan is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 11.2 points. Laszewski is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

