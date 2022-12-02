NC State hosts Pittsburgh after Hinson's 22-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1)
The Panthers are 1-0 in road games. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.
The Wolf Pack and Panthers square off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Morsell is shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jarkel Joiner is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.3 points for NC State.
Hinson is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.6 points for Pittsburgh.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.