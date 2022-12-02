NC State hosts Pittsburgh after Hinson's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -9; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 87-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wolf Pack are 5-0 in home games. NC State is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 1-0 in road games. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Wolf Pack and Panthers square off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Morsell is shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jarkel Joiner is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.3 points for NC State.

Hinson is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.6 points for Pittsburgh.

