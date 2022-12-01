NC State hosts Pittsburgh following Hinson's 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1)
The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.
The Wolf Pack and Panthers match up Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for NC State.
Hinson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for Pittsburgh.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.