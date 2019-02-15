North Carolina State (18-7, 6-6) vs. No. 2 Duke (22-2, 10-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks to give North Carolina State its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Duke is coming off a 71-69 win at Louisville on Tuesday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DORN: Torin Dorn has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 58.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 59.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolfpack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has 42 assists on 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 53 of 87 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Duke has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

