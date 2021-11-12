Bates was vying to become the first player to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in blocked shots for three straight seasons since Duke’s Shelden Williams from 2004-06. He ranked 11th in Division I last season by blocking 2.67 shots per game while providing a tough interior presence.
Bates, who missed the 2018-19 season due to shoulder surgery, averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.
In a statement, Keatts says he is “heartbroken” for Bates.
“He does everything the right way. He doesn’t take shortcuts,” Keatts said. “He’s a prime example of everything I want an N.C. State basketball player to be on and off the court.”
