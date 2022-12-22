N.C. State makes 10 3-pointers to beat Louisville 76-64

RALEIGH, N.C. — Casey Morsell scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and North Carolina State pulled away early in the second half to beat Louisville 76-64 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Terquavion Smith made three 3-pointers, Morsell added two more and Jack Clark converted a three-point play during a 20-2 run that gave N.C. State a 53-35 lead with 13:05 remaining. Louisville pulled within 10 points twice inside the final two minutes but didn’t get closer.