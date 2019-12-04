Gibson had previously coached at West Virginia. In a statement, head coach Dave Doeren says Gibson has “a strong vision for what we need to do on defense.”

N.C. State closed the season with a 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina last weekend and missed a bowl for the first time since Doeren’s first season in 2013. The Wolfpack allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards last year.

