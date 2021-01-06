Hockman threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns for N.C. State, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.
But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.
Leary is a redshirt sophomore while true freshman Ben Finley also saw work in a loss at rival North Carolina.
