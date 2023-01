NC State runs over No. 16 Duke 84-60

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and N.C. State jumped all over No. 16 Duke from the opening tip, rolling to an 84-60 win on Wednesday night in the long-running series between Atlantic Coast Conference neighbors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC), who scored the game’s first 15 points and led by 22 by halftime in a shocking romp.

While the Wolfpack pounced, the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2) watched early shots roll off the rim or be swatted away. They compounded their problems by piling up turnovers in a game that quickly got away.

N.C. State shot 47% and made 10 3-pointers, nine coming from its its dynamic backcourt duo. More impressively, the Wolfpack scored 30 points off turnovers on a night that Kevin Keatts’ squad repeatedly pushed the tempo.

Advertisement

Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points to lead Duke, which shot 40% and just 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Duke also committed 21 turnovers, many fueling the Wolfpack’s 25 fast-break points.

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI 70

ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped Miami’s nine-game winning streak.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring.

Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13.

GEORGIA 76, NO. 22 AUBURN 64

ATHENS, Ga. — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn.

Advertisement

Auburn (11-3, 1-1 SEC) trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.

Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia (11-3, 1-0), which celebrated its SEC opener after a strong nonconference showing under White, the former Florida coach.

NO. 23 CHARLESTON 92, N.C. A&T 79

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as the College of Charleston won its 14th straight game by notching a victory over N.C. A&T.

Charleston (15-1, 3-0 CAA) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I ranks in 1991.

Bolon — who was one of five Charleston players to score in double digits — made 10 of 16 shots for the Cougars and also dished out two assists. Ante Brzovic and Pat Robinson III each scored 12 points, while Raekwon Horton and Ben Burnham both had 11.

Kam Woods scored a career-high 30 points to lead N.C. A&T (6-10, 1-2). Duncan Powell added 20 points for the Aggies, while Marcus Watson had 12 points and 12 boards.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article