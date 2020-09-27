He was taken from the field in an ambulance to a hospital for what the N.C. State communications staff initially said was a hip injury.
The Wolfpack said on Twitter that Martin was heading back to Raleigh on Sunday after being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent further examination.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.