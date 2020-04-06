The 6-foot-9 forward is ranked 36th nationally by 247sports and 22nd by Rivals.
If Hall opted to stay in the draft, it would mark the second straight year a key recruit opted to bypass playing for the Wolfpack in favor of staying in the draft.
Signee Jalen Lecque was eligible for the draft last summer after reclassifying his graduation year. He went undrafted but signed with Phoenix, playing four games with the Suns and 33 games in the G-League.
