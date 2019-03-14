No. 8 seed North Carolina State (22-10, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed Virginia (28-2, 16-2)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State and Virginia are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 29, when the Cavaliers shot 46.2 percent from the field while holding North Carolina State to just 34.4 percent en route to the 66-65 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina State’s Torin Dorn, Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ty Jerome has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Jerome has accounted for 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cavs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Virginia has an assist on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) across its past three matchups while North Carolina State has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

