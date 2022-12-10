NC State visits Miami following Wong's 36-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NC State Wolf Pack (8-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -4; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the NC State Wolf Pack after Isaiah Wong scored 36 points in Miami’s 107-105 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Hurricanes are 6-0 in home games. Miami has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. NC State ranks second in the ACC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 7.0.

The Hurricanes and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Miami.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and two steals. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for NC State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

