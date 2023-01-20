NC State visits North Carolina following Bacot's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NC State Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts the NC State Wolf Pack after Armando Bacot scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 72-64 win against the Boston College Eagles. The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 at home. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 11.2 rebounds.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-3 against ACC opponents. NC State is second in the ACC scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The Tar Heels and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Advertisement

Terquavion Smith is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article