Florida State passing offense vs. Miami pass defense. The Seminoles (4-4, 3-3) seemed to find a groove last week with QB Alex Hornibrook replacing James Blackman, rolling to a 35-17 rout of struggling Syracuse. Florida State ranks second in the ACC with an average of 277.1 yards passing. The Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3) allow fewer than 200 yards per game through the air and held Pittsburgh without a touchdown and to a season-low 146 yards passing in a 16-12 victory that threw the Coastal Division into further chaos.

ACC teams are playing more close games than those in any other conference. According to ESPN Stats & Info, 51 games involving at least one ACC team have been decided by one possession — 13 more than any other league — and 32 of those games involved at least one Coastal Division team. Miami and North Carolina have each played seven one-possession games — including the Tar Heels’ 28-25 victory over the Hurricanes — to share the lead among Bowl Subdivision teams.

Boston College (4-4, 2-3) is 2½-point underdog against Syracuse that seems capable of winning outright. Not much has gone right this season for the Orange (3-5, 0-4), the only ACC team without a league victory and winless against power-conference competition. The defense has struggled, allowing at least five yards per play to six of eight opponents and going 1-5 in those games. AJ Dillon, who averages a league-best 130.5 yards rushing, could have a big day against them.

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt has turned out to be a natural at his new position: The older brother of Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt had a team-best 12 tackles against Duke plus a sack, and intercepted a jump pass at the goal line with 14 seconds to seal the 20-17 victory over the Blue Devils. Ironically, Surratt was a quarterback for Duke’s previous visit to Chapel Hill two years ago and threw an interception that helped seal the Blue Devils’ victory.

