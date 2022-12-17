NC State Wolf Pack face the Vanderbilt Commodores

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-5) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (9-3, 0-2 ACC) Chicago; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and the NC State Wolf Pack square off at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Wolf Pack have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. NC State has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 5-5 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Mahorcic is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Liam Robbins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

