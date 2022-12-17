The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

NC State Wolf Pack face the Vanderbilt Commodores

By
December 17, 2022 at 2:46 a.m. EST

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-5) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (9-3, 0-2 ACC)

Chicago; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and the NC State Wolf Pack square off at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Wolf Pack have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. NC State has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 5-5 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Mahorcic is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Liam Robbins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...