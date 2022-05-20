NC State women adding South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State is adding South Carolina transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Saniya Rivers to its women’s basketball program.
Rivers averaged 2.3 points in 12.9 minutes per game for the national champion Gamecocks.
Rivers joins Maryland forward Mimi Collins and Florida State center River Baldwin as incoming transfers for the Wolfpack, who will lose four starters from a 32-win team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight.
