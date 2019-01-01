Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. (9) is tackled by North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after an interception during the first half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (James Gilbert/The Florida Times-Union via AP) (Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is skipping his final season to enter the NFL draft.

The school announced the redshirt junior’s decision on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Wolfpack lost to Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Meyers came to N.C. State as a quarterback but moved to receiver and set a single-season school receptions record with 92 catches for 1,047 yards this year.

Meyers earned his degree last month in sports management with a minor in business administration. Coach Dave Doeren says in a statement it’s been “a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person.”

Meyers finished with 168 career catches for fifth in school history. He had three catches for 19 yards in his college finale against the Aggies.

