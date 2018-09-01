RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says defensive lineman Eurndraus Bryant was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary X-rays after he was hurt during the first half Saturday against James Madison.

The senior grabbed a fumble from quarterback Ben DiNucci and started running, but he bobbled the ball and went to the ground to recover it. Dukes offensive guard Jahee Jackson then dove onto Bryant to start a scramble, and Bryant didn’t get up afterward.

The nature of Bryant’s injury wasn’t immediately clear.

Medical staffers strapped Bryant to a board with his teammates gathered nearby during a prolonged delay in a silent Carter-Finley Stadium. But Bryant immediately gave a thumbs-up when being lifted onto a cart, then extended his right arm with another as the cart pulled away.

