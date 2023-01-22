NC State's Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday.

Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm after being fouled on a drive by UNC’s Leaky Black, who was ejected for a Flagrant Two foul, the school said.