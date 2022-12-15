NC turns to Chip Lindsey to lead high-scoring offense

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Lindsey led an offense that ranked 26th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in scoring (34.4) and 11th in total offense (480.6) last season at UCF. Previously, Lindsey coached at Auburn and Troy.

He’ll inherit an offense that returns quarterback Drake Maye, named the Atlantic Coast Conference offensive player of the year by The Associated Press.

The school announced Wednesday that Randy Clements would coach its offensive line after two years at North Texas.

