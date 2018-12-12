DURHAM, N.C. — An NCAA appeals committee has upheld a ruling requiring North Carolina Central to vacate football, baseball and men’s basketball records due to certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete.

The NCAA announced the decision Wednesday. An infractions committee panel had issued penalties in May , including two years of probation for the errors involving 22 athletes in seven sports from 2012-15.

In an email Wednesday, athletics spokesman Kyle Serba said the school will vacate 19 football wins, including co-championships in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for 2014 and 2015. The baseball program will vacate 19 wins for 2013 and two for 2014, while the men’s basketball program will vacate 16 wins for the 2012-13 season.

Administrative errors in the certification process led to the violations, which were determined to be unintentional.

