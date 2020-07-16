The NCAA’s waiver provides teams the flexibility to schedule second-tier Division I opponents without risking bowl eligibility.
The waiver, approved Wednesday, also adjusts the percentage of maximum available scholarships an FCS opponent must use for it to be counted toward bowl eligibility from a 90% two-year rolling average to 80%.
To be bowl eligible in the FBS, a team must win at least as many games as it loses. Normally that means a minimum record of 6-6 in a typical 12-game schedule.
