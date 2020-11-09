The versatile wing will likely start for the Gophers along with another transfer, center Liam Robbins, who also gained NCAA approval to play right away after coming from Drake.
Gach was second on the Utes as a sophomore in scoring at 10.7 points per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists and shot 39.7% from the field. Gach became the third player in Utah program history to post a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Mississippi Valley State last season.
