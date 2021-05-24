Short hops: The Longhorns have won two of the last three regular-season titles. ... Texas redshirt freshman lefty Pete Hansen is all over the Big 12 pitching leaders chart and leads the league with a 1.80 ERA and a .195 opponent batting average. ... TCU’s Austin Krob has allowed just one home run in 73 innings. He goes into the tournament having not surrendered one in 57 2/3. ... Texas Tech’s Jace Jung has homered in five of his last seven games and leads the league with 20.