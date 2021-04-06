Eight super-regional sites will be selected from among the 16 regional sites.
Traditionally, regionals are awarded to the top 16 seeds announced the day before the 64-team tournament fields are announced. The eight highest advancing seeds typically host super regionals.
The rationale for predetermining sites, according to the memo, is that additional time is needed to prepare them for COVID-19 testing procedures.
The eight super regional winners in softball will play in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning June 3. The eight advancing baseball teams play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.