The 2020 First Four was canceled days before it was scheduled to begin because of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire NCAA Tournament.
The previous NCAA contract with Dayton ran through 2022.
UD Arena has hosted 125 NCAA Tournament games, the most of any venue in the country.
