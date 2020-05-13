“This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time,” Gavitt said, specifically noting the postponement of the combine.
Gavitt said the NCAA will work with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to ensure the change “supports a player’s decision-making process” on the draft while also allowing them to retain their college eligibility.
The NBA announced May 1 that it was postponing the draft lottery and combine scheduled for Chicago this month.
