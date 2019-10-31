The 5-foot-9 guard from San Diego was a McDonald’s All-American in high school. She played 33 games for Texas a year ago, averaging 8.4 points and shot 32.3% from 3-point range.

Staley had hoped Littleton could add some experience to a team with six newcomers. Staley says Littleton was “devastated” by the NCAA’s decision.

The eighth-ranked Gamecocks open the season Tuesday night against Alabama State.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD