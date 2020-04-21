He has started 35 games of the 42 he’s appeared in with the Cardinals and averages 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Walton played high school basketball at Brownsburg, a western suburb of Indianapolis.
The decision comes one day after coach James Whitford announced the Cardinals had signed 6-foot-2 guard Teemu Suokas of Finland. He spent the last three seasons with HBA-Marsky of the Helsinki Basketball Academy, leading it to a 21-0 record last season while averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals and shooting 44.8% on 3-pointers.
He’s the first European player to ever sign a national letter-of-intent with Ball State.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.