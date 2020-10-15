Owens joins a Kentucky roster that returns junior guard Rhyne Howard, who was named Southeastern Conference player of the year by coaches. Forward Dre’una Edwards, the 2019 Pac-12 freshman of the year at Utah, is also eligible after sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.
Owens said in a release she is excited to begin her next chapter. Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said Owens has worked hard since arriving and added, “her teammates and all of us are overjoyed for her that she will get that opportunity.”
