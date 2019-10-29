Assistant coach Grant Billmeier will coach the team for the two games Willard is out.
The Big East school, which has made the last four NCAA Tournaments, said Willard is responsible for the program, including the infraction that’s being investigated.
Willard was not immediately available for comment.
Athletic department spokesman Thomas Chen said he could not provide additional information beyond the school statement.
