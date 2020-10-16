The school will also pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000.
UMass plans to appeal the committee’s decision to vacate victories, which include 59 basketball wins and an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in women’s tennis from 2014-17.
The NCAA said four athletes received a higher housing rate after they moved to less-expensive off-campus housing, and eight continued to receive a telecom fee for those who live in on-campus after they moved to off. One athlete received both.
The NCAA determined the overpayments caused the athletes competed while ineligible.
The committee said a former associate athletics director’s misunderstanding of financial aid rules and administrative error resulted in the violations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.