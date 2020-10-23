Jackson State and the NCAA enforcement staff agreed that 34 student-athlete practiced and played before receiving final certification from the Eligibility Center, the release said. The school self-reported the violations in September 2018 and agreed that it failed to monitor its certification process, the release added. The baseball program also received a 2% reduction in scholarship equivalencies.
