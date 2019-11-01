Westbrook led the Volunteers in scoring last season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn athletic director David Benedict says the school will appeal. He adds he’s surprised by the decision “because the NCAA talks to us about serving the best interest of the student.”

He says UConn provided 100 pages of supporting documentation and Tennessee didn’t oppose the waiver application.

UConn, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, opens its season on Nov. 10 against Cal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD