The proposal will allow schools that schedule 28 regular-season game to participate in one multiple-team event of up to three games. Programs with 29-game regular-season schedules can participate in a multiple-team event with up to two games.
A team that does not participate in a multiple-team event can have up to 29 regular-season games.
Three-day multiple-team events must by completed within 10 days and two-day events must conclude within five days, under the proposal.
Non-Division I programs may participate only if they are the event host.
