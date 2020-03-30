Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.
How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete’s school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received the year before.
Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.
